More than 100 years ago, when two large concrete silos were added at Thompson’s Mills east of Shedd, they represented a leap toward meeting the food needs of a growing nation.
And as World War I escalated in Europe, the wheat stored in those silos would be turned into flour that fed millions of people around the world.
Over the last few months those same silos at what is now the Thompson’s Mills State Park have been given a facelift and much-needed maintenance, according to Park Ranger Tom Parsons.
Parsons said the general public will most likely notice the silos at 32655 Boston Mill Drive are sporting a new coat of white paint — more like white wash — and the colorful logs on the silos are more vibrant, but the renovations are more than skin-deep.
“The silos were added in 1917 and the concrete was in need of touch-up,” Parsons said. “Portions of them were crumbling, especially along their edges. Because of those issues, the silos area has been roped off from the general public for six years.”
Parsons said Pioneer Waterproofing began work in December on the silos and their roof.
He said the entire roof was taken down to bare concrete, then covered with a modern membrane material and rolled roofing. New safety anchor points were also installed.
After the silos concrete was repaired, a whitewash-like paint was used because it would allow the concrete to breath.
A concrete building that protects the silos’ auger from the weather was also rebuilt.
“We found out that it is historically significant,” Parsons said. “It is the first pre-cast concrete structure in the state not used by the military.”
It was built in 1917, the same time period as the silos.
Parsons said the Thompson family was innovative and kept pushing the mill that was founded in 1858.
The silos were added in 1917, shortly before World War I, which escalated the government’s demand for wheat exponentially.
“The mill ran 24/7,” said Jim Ballard, president of the Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society. “The silos could hold 36,000 bushels, about 10 times as much capacity as the mill had before.”
In the early 1900s, a generator was installed at the mill and a house constructed in 1904, was among the first rural homes in the state that featured electricity.
Logos were added to the mill in 1920.
Lori Rodriguez, a mural painter from Silverton, used an 80-foot lift donated by Pioneer Waterproofing to go over every detail of the two murals promoting flour.
The logos renovation was paid for by the historic society through a grant from the Linn County Cultural Coalition and private donations. Estimated cost was about $7,000.
A large black stripe that had been included when the original logos were painted, but had disappeared over time, has been added again.
Parsons said the upgrades are part of a long-term plan to make improvements at the heritage site became a state park in 2004.
“We have boxes full of old ledgers and other materials,” Parsons said. “We are going to have an archivist spend a year going through all of the materials. As a site, the mill is old, but as a state park, it’s very new. We don’t really know what we have here, we’re still finding out.”
Parsons said that for example, one ledger from 1916 includes the hand written names of several local families that still live in the mid-valley.
“The silos are the face of the mill,” Parsons said. “We are getting healthier and the mill is coming back to life. It’s a slow process. People know about our state parks, but we aren’t as well known for our historic sites.”
Parsons has been the park’s ranger for nine years and said annual visitations have grown from 4,000 to 10,000.
Ballard said there are about 75 members of the Thompson’s Mills Preservation Society, including members of the Thompson family.
“Our goal is to promote the mill as best we can,” Ballard said. “We are publishing a couple newsletters per year and we sell T-shirts and tea towels with the silo logs on them to help raise funds.”
Five years ago the volunteers planted 40 heirloom apple trees that are now bearing fruit.
Start in 2017, the mill has hosted cider pressing. This year, pressings will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and 26.
Half gallon jugs of cider are available by donation.
“We have as many as 250 people per pressing,” Parsons said. “It is immensely popular.”
The next major project at the mill will be installing a fire suppression system.
“The basement and first floor should be done in the 2020-2021 biennium and the upper levels after that.