Just the thought of temperatures in the high 90s may have kept mid-valley folks from attending the 39th Interior Tour of Historic Homes sponsored by the Monteith Historical Society.
The tour was coordinated by Albany’s Historic Interior Home Tour Committee.
Albany Visitor’s Association director Rebecca Bond said the tour usually attracts up to 500 people, but this year’s head count was about 320.
“We think the hot weather was a factor, but the truth is that the tour ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it really didn’t get hot until about 4 p.m.,” she said. “People tend to anticipate heat, but it was still a fun tour for those who came out.”
Bond added that although a few of the historic homes had small window air conditioners in use, the homes were constructed at a time when there was no air conditioning.
“So they are designed to be cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter,” Bond said. “The homes were very comfortable.”
Bond said refreshments were served at the First Christian Church as well.
“We didn’t have Chafin Farm Carriages this year because one of the horses hurt his leg,” Bond said. “But they will be back with us this winter for the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade and our annual Parlour Tour.”
The colorful Albany Trolley was running, though, Bond said.
The historic Cumberland Church was on this year’s tour route and gave community members an opportunity to learn more about the 126-year-old building that area residents are trying to save. The building is owned by the city of Albany, which would like to dispose of it, either by demolition or by transferring ownership to a private individual or non-profit group.
A community group called WREN — Willamette River East Neighborbood group — has been meeting with Albany City Council members trying to work out a plan to save the church.
Jill VanBuren, one of WREN’s founders, said more than 150 people visited the church on Saturday.
“It went very well. We had a very positive response,” VanBuren said. “A lot of people told us they wanted to see the church saved.”
VanBuren said that a local contractor also found some stencils and wood carvings above the false ceiling over the weekend.
“They probably came from when the church was renovated in the 1930s.
WREN hopes it can work out a plan with the city to move the building to another city-owned lot a few blocks from the current location.
“We have so much energy behind us and so many individuals and companies have stepped up,” VanBuren said. “If we can figure out a way to get it moved, once it is painted and gets a new roof, it will become an asset to our city.”
Other stops on the tour included the Mark Spence and Katy Allaback home, a 100-year-old Craftsman bungalow at 707 Broadalbin, plus five other homes, the Albany Regional Museum and the Monteith House Museum.
Tickets for the self-guided tour were $15, with proceeds dedicated to the historic Monteith House.
“We aren’t sure there will be any proceeds this year, we probably came closer to breaking even,” Bond said. “But the tours weren’t created to be a fundraiser. They were created to share the past through the architecture of our historic homes and buildings. So, even if a tour does not make a profit, it is successful because it shares Albany’s story.”
Bond added that the docents at the Monteith House Museum reported they had more than 100 visitors who hadn’t seen the Monteith House before.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.