Three historic but dilapidated homes in the Monteith Historic District were demolished Thursday morning, less than 12 hours after the Albany City Council upheld its decision to allow the houses' owners, Mark and Tina Siegner, to tear them down.
The structures at 331 Calapooia St. SE and 525 and 533 Fourth Ave. SW were two-story residences built between 1850 and 1910. They shared a single tax lot within the Monteith National Register Historic District.
The Calapooia home was believed to have been built for Dr. Leslie Hill, the community's first physician, who also opened the first school in Albany in a log building.
The Siegners purchased the buildings for $85,000 in December 2017 from the Signs of Victory Ministries, which had used them for transitional housing until city officials evicted tenants, declaring the homes uninhabitable. The Siegners had hoped to restore the structures, but determined that the cost of refurbishing them would exceed their value.
