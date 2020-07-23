Historic Home Tour with a twist Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Summer Historic Home Tour will look a lot different this Saturday in order to respect the COVID-19 guidelines.

To start with: no interiors.

But those interested in beautiful homes and historic buildings can still take a free self-guided exterior tour (with a virtual peek inside a few of them) and take part in a contest for prizes, including free tickets to the 2020 Christmas Parlour Tour.

This year, rather than allow visitors physically inside five or six homes, the tour will consist of a self-guided event that will feature a walk-by of eight homes with the help of a map, the publication Seems Like Old Times and/or the use of the app, Explore Albany, which is sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association and Hospitality Vision.

While taking the tour visitors can be on the lookout for architectural details that will be included in a scavenger hunt. Find the required items, such as beautiful woodwork detail or an interesting door, and mark it on the ballot. Return the completed ballot and place it in the mail slot at the AVA office, 110 3rd Ave. SE, at the end of the day and be entered in a drawing for prizes, including tickets to the Christmas Parlour Tour on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The tour is still scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.