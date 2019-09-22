The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries is holding a historic cemetery assessment and marker cleaning and repair workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Corvallis IOOF Pioneer Cemetery, 434 NW Witham Hill Drive.
The free workshop is presented by Dave Pinyerd and Bernadette Niederer of Historic Preservation Northwest. The cemetery is providing the site and a portion of materials.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Participants should bring lunch, snacks, drinking water, gloves, a hat, sunscreen, appropriate clothing, comfortable shoes, a pen and notepad, and a stool or folding chair.
Registration for the workshop is required. Register at the Oregon State Parks Store online at https://bit.ly/2mo1j0w.