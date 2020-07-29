High temps push fire danger to high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — Mid-valley temperatures that bumped triple digits this week and no rain for more than a month has led the Oregon Department of Forestry to move the local fire danger rating to “high”, Craig Pettinger of the ODF’s Sweet Home unit said Wednesday morning.

“There were quite a few lightning strikes on the east side of the mountains and some fires poking up, but we have been fortunate so far,” Pettinger said. “We haven’t sent anyone out yet and we are fully staffed.”

Pettinger said a small fire in a farm field near Crawfordsville was quickly extinguished.

The industrial fire level was moved to two, Pettinger said. Most logging operations are shutting down by 1 p.m.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for the mid-valley. Thursday’s high is expected to be in the mid-90s, then taper off into the mid-80s for several days, with overnight lows in the 50s.

The U.S. Forest Service responded Wednesday to six fires on the Willamette National Forest and sent two aerial reconnaissance flights up looking for possible new smokes starts.