Help available for private timber owners

Nonindustrial private forest landowners in 13 Oregon counties hit hard by wildfires have until the end of the year to submit applications to the Emergency Forest Restoration Program for grants to address wildfire damage.

Josh Hanning, acting executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, said landowners in Linn, Lake, Klamath, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas, Lane, Marion, Clackamas, Washington, Lincoln, Tillamook and Wasco counties are invited to apply.

Payments enable property owners to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. Signup began Nov. 3 and ends on Dec. 31. The local Farm Service Agency is at 33095 Highway 99 E., Tangent, 541-967-5925.

Eligible forest restoration practices include debris removal, such as down or damaged trees, in order to establish a new stand or provide natural regeneration; site preparation, planting materials and labor to replant forest land; restoration of forestland roads, fire lanes, fuel breaks or erosion control structures; fencing, tree shelters and tree tubes to protect trees from wildlife damage; and wildlife enhancement to provide cover openings and wildlife habitat.