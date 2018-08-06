The National Weather Service is predicting a heat wave will hit the Willamette Valley this week, with forecast highs expected in the low- to mid-90s starting today.
As of Sunday, the service’s predicted high for Corvallis today was 87 degrees, but highs were predicted to hit 95 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. In Albany, the high for today was predicted to hit 91 degrees, and climb to as high as 97 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
Gerald Macke, a meteorological technician with the service’s Portland office, said a high pressure front will keep the air hot and stagnant in the valley, with a possible break in the heat coming Friday or Saturday.
Macke added that people may see some haze in the air. He said distant fires all over the country, but particularly in California, may be responsible for the haze, but it should be high enough in the atmosphere not to affect people.
“It’s not going to affect people’s breathing, and they shouldn’t smell (smoke),” he said.
Macke said the temperatures should cool when the high pressure front begins to break down and air from the coast can begin to move east more easily. However, he said a pattern of hot streaks followed by relatively cooler days should continue into September.
“We’re not done yet,” he said.
Macke said there is a possibility this year will set a record for the number of 90 degree days, since hot dry weather started in May, which is earlier than normal.
The Hyslop Farm weather station between Corvallis and Albany has not recorded measurable rain since June 18. The station recorded 0.79 inches of rain in June, which is below the site’s historical average of 1.43 inches for June. The station only recorded 0.20 inches of rain in May, well below the historical average of 2.35 inches of rain for the month.
Macke said historically August is very dry in the region, but there is more chance for significant rain moving into September, which can help reduce fire risk. Rain in August is something the service watches for closely, he said, because it is usually accompanied by thunderstorms.
“It will light more fires than it puts out,” he said. Macke added that currently there are no thunderstorms in the forecast.
