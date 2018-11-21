LEBANON — The Samaritan Lebanon Health Center team recently finished a month-long supply drive for the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home. Clinic Manager Kim Vaughan said she was ecstatic with the results.
“We’re so touched and inspired with everyone’s generosity for our veterans,” she said.
Vaughan's team ran the supply drive through October and dropped donations off at the VA facility earlier this week. Donations included 10 quilts, two walker storage aprons, 14 cases of soda, 17 snack packs, one DVD and one music CD, two DVD players, 10 gift cards, 16 craft items, 10 containers of coffee and 30 backscratchers.
The clinic includes family medicine, pediatrics and OB/GYN. Samaritan Specialty Clinic – Lebanon shares the building and includes geriatrics, general surgery, orthopedics and visiting specialists. Both clinic teams participated in the supply drive.