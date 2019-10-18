Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates and Health Care for All Oregon will sponsor a forum in Corvallis next week on a new law that could prepare the ground for single-payer health care in Oregon.
The free, public forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
State Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, chief sponsor of Senate Bill 770, will discuss the new law, which creates a task force to develop a plan for publicly funded, universal health care in Oregon.
Joining him will be Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis; Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis; and Dr. Charles Gallia, a health services research consultant.