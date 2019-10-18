{{featured_button_text}}
library-stock-03

The main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file photo

Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates and Health Care for All Oregon will sponsor a forum in Corvallis next week on a new law that could prepare the ground for single-payer health care in Oregon.

The free, public forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

State Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, chief sponsor of Senate Bill 770, will discuss the new law, which creates a task force to develop a plan for publicly funded, universal health care in Oregon.

Joining him will be Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis; Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis; and Dr. Charles Gallia, a health services research consultant.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0