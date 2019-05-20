The track at Harrisburg High School is in such bad shape there hasn’t been a home meet in years, but starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, that situation will begin to change.
The school district will host a groundbreaking ceremony between the track and gymnasium. Phase I of extensive upgrades will soon begin for the track and district buildings, according to Superintendent Bryan Starr.
The projects will be paid for through the addition of 50 cents per $1,000 property valuation to an existing $1.09 bond that was approved last May. The combined levy is expected to bring in about $8.9 million.
Starr said Phase I will include rebuilding the severely deteriorated and uneven track surface, improving the shot put and discus rings and surfacing lanes for the triple jump and long jump.
The process will include removing the top layers of asphalt, resurfacing it and then overlaying rubber coating.
“We are also going to remove the old halogen lights at the football field and replace them with LED units,” Starr said. “We can’t get replacement parts for the current lights.”
Work on the track projects will begin soon, Starr said.
After classes let out for summer, the district will use a $2.5 million state grant to make seismic upgrades to the gym, auxiliary gym and multipurpose room.
“As a safety measure, we are going to install a decorative perimeter fence around all of the campuses,” Starr said. “We will also replace four roofs this summer. We have a lot of leaks.”
In the fall, two new classrooms will be added at both the elementary school and high school.
“That’s targeted to start in October,” Starr said. “We will work around classes.”