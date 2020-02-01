Harrisburg plans meet and greet for Coburg officers

The public is invited to meet Coburg police officers who will be working traffic patrols in Harrisburg as part of a new cooperative agreement between the two communities from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Harrisburg Municipal Center, 354 Smith St.

Harrisburg is also retaining its annual contract with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies will also be on hand.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Refreshments will be provided.

“This will be a fine opportunity for our citizens to meet some public safety officers from both Coburg and Linn County, but also to ask questions and find out more about the recently adopted mutual aid and support agreement between Harrisburg and Coburg,” Mayor Bobby Duncan said. “I hope to see a lot of our citizens there.”

For more information, contact interim City Administrator John Hitt at 541-995-2200.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0