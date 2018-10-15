EUGENE — Shawn Sherman Wilson, Jr., 27, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Monday to 60 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release for dealing heroin and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to court documents, law enforcement began investigating Wilson in July 2017 after receiving a tip from a confidential source that he was trafficking heroin in and around Eugene. An undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contacted Wilson and arranged to purchase an ounce of heroin. They agreed to meet on July 24, 2017 in front of Taylor’s Bar & Grill, a popular night spot in Eugene near the University of Oregon.
According to a prepared statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, at the meeting location, the ATF agent entered Wilson’s car, sitting in the front passenger seat. Wilson had a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol sitting between his legs with the pistol’s handle positioned for easy access.
The agent said “I see you got the heat.” Wilson replied, “Yeah, while I’m running around town.” Wilson grabbed the firearm and showed it to the agent, telling the agent the firearm belonged to his girlfriend and he was interested in purchasing another.
The ATF agent completed the heroin purchase, giving Wilson $1,200 in cash.
Wilson was arrested in Douglas County on Aug. 6. Wilson had a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol matching the description of the firearm observed by the undercover agent during the controlled buy.
On May 30, Wilson pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
This case was investigated by ATF and prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon.