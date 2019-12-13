Harrisburg man dies in Coburg Road crash
top story

Harrisburg man dies in Coburg Road crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Linn County Sheriff Logo

Linn County Sheriff Logo

James Leroy Baker, 63, of Harrisburg, was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Coburg Road near Harrisburg.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, Baker was driving a 1993 Nissan minivan southbound on North Coburg Road at about 5:08 p.m. The minivan left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its roof in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the roadway.

Yon said Baker was wearing a seatbelt and neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the accident.

The vehicle was discovered by a passerby sometime after the accident.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coburg and Harrisburg fire departments and Fisher Funeral Home.

The incident remains under investigation.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News