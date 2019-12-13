Harrisburg man dies in Coburg Road crash

James Leroy Baker, 63, of Harrisburg, was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Coburg Road near Harrisburg.
According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, Baker was driving a 1993 Nissan minivan southbound on North Coburg Road at about 5:08 p.m. The minivan left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its roof in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the roadway.
Yon said Baker was wearing a seatbelt and neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the accident.
The vehicle was discovered by a passerby sometime after the accident.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coburg and Harrisburg fire departments and Fisher Funeral Home.
The incident remains under investigation.