Harrisburg man dies in Coburg Road crash

James Leroy Baker, 63, of Harrisburg, was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Coburg Road near Harrisburg.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, Baker was driving a 1993 Nissan minivan southbound on North Coburg Road at about 5:08 p.m. The minivan left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its roof in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the roadway.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yon said Baker was wearing a seatbelt and neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the accident.

The vehicle was discovered by a passerby sometime after the accident.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Coburg and Harrisburg fire departments and Fisher Funeral Home.

The incident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1