HARRISBURG — The annual Harrisburg Harvest Festival truck and tractor pull will be held Friday and Saturday at 23914 Peoria Road.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a beer garden on Friday evening. Saturday highlights include a Kids Zone, horseshoe contests, vendors and beer garden. Open pulling and the main event will start at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Harrisburg agricultural education and FFA programs.

The event is sponsored by the Harrisburg Harvest Festival Association.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

