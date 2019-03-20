Linn-Benton Community College President Greg Hamann said the college’s Board of Education is forced to make budget cuts — including a proposal to eliminate the horticulture program — due to a projected loss of more than $4.3 million in state funding over the next biennium.
“Ultimately, if not horticulture — which has four or five graduates per year — then what?” Hamann said during a Tuesday meeting with the Democrat-Herald's editorial board. “It would make no sense to reduce a program such as welding or nursing, where enrollments continue to grow due to market demands.”
“We are being forced to make these decisions based on fiscal circumstances,” he said.
Those “fiscal circumstances” are a loss of about $2.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, over the next two budget years.
Hamann said projected state funding for the state’s community colleges is at $590 million, below the $647 million he said would be required for the colleges to maintain current services.
Hamann said LBCC's Board of Education tackled the issue in January and focused on three areas to close the college's budget shortfall: tuition increases, drawing money from LBCC's ending fund balance and expense reductions.
Hamann said the board is expected to approve a 7 percent tuition hike at Wednesday evening’s meeting, although the board has traditionally tried to keep tuition increases below 5 percent. He said the board did not support double-digit tuition hikes. Current tuition per credit hour is $109.
The board will reduce the ending fund balance from 12 percent to 10 percent, Hamann said. The Board of Education will use about $688,000 per year from that fund toward the next budget.
And, after next year, the horticulture program will be eliminated. Current students will be able to continue with program courses for another year, but no new students are being admitted to the program.
Other cuts include the elimination of staff positions, including a vice president's position. Longtime staff member Bruce Clementson, vice president of student services, resigned in January. Hamann is researching ways to merge the student affairs duties with academic program management.
Five classified staff positions are also being cut.
Expense reductions will be made by possibly keeping open staff vacancies, reorganizing noninstructional areas with an eye toward personnel reductions, increasing technological opportunities in noninstructional areas and identifying and evaluating programs and personnel based on student demand, program completion rates, employment demand and net costs.
Hamann, who has headed LBCC for 10 years, said staff and board members looked closely at all programs before reaching the decision about the horticultural program. He said key factors were enrollment trends, graduation rates and employment opportunities.
“What we found is that although as many as 100 students may take a horticulture class, we only graduate about four or five students,” Hamann said. “Horticulture is one part of our broader agriculture programs and we plan to keep those programs.”
Hamann added that it appears area employers do not require employees to have a horticulture degree to get jobs and they often hire employees coming right out of high school.
Hamann said the program’s elimination will mean the loss of one faculty position, plus part-time and support staff.
Financially, it will result in a budget reduction of about $23,000 in the first year, but almost $223,000 in the second year of the two-year budget cycle, when the program is actually eliminated.
When asked if the board considered 5 percent across-the-board cuts instead of eliminating programs, Hamann said what usually happens with that type of cost reduction is “you end up with underfunded programs. It’s the least strategic way of dealing with fiscal challenges.”
Hamann said that although some positions are being eliminated, the college is adding faculty in the welding, nursing and biology programs, due to increased enrollments.
“When we built our new health career center in Lebanon, we committed to growing the nursing program,” Hamann said. “We plan to increase from 40 students to 56 to 60 students.”
Hamann said the national trend is lower enrollment in degree transfer programs and increased enrollment in the career and technical programs.
College enrollments, especially at community colleges, traditionally tend to decrease when the economic engine is hot, as it is today.
But Hamann said as important as it is to train people for good jobs in their communities, it is also important that educational institutions help develop long-term leaders and good citizens.
Community colleges, like universities, can provide people with a broader viewpoint about diversity, and advocate for free speech and civil discourse, Hamann said.
“We need to rediscover the broader value of higher education nationwide,” Hamann said.