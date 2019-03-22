Try 3 months for $3

SWEET HOME — The Senior Alcohol Free Entertainment Committee and Sweet Home Cheer are sponsoring a Ham Bingo from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the cafeteria inside Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.

Every "bingo" wins a ham. There also will be door prizes and raffle drawings.

Cost is 25 cents per card or $20 for four cards all night. Concessions will be available.

Although the event is family-friendly, minors must be accompanied by responsible adult.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

For more information, call 541-401-3339 or 541-401-0772.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter