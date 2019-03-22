SWEET HOME — The Senior Alcohol Free Entertainment Committee and Sweet Home Cheer are sponsoring a Ham Bingo from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the cafeteria inside Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.
Every "bingo" wins a ham. There also will be door prizes and raffle drawings.
Cost is 25 cents per card or $20 for four cards all night. Concessions will be available.
Although the event is family-friendly, minors must be accompanied by responsible adult.
For more information, call 541-401-3339 or 541-401-0772.