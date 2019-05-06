The Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District’s annual Achievement Day breakfast will be held from 6:30-10:30 a.m. May 18 at the Halsey Fire Station.
Cost is $5 each or $20 per family.
In addition to helping fund the Volunteer Association, this year’s event will also provide residents with an opportunity to comment about whether Halsey-Shedd firefighters should take part in conflagration activities — being part of wildfire strike teams throughout Oregon and other states.
The fire district’s board of directors and staff members believe the district should participate because conflagration participation is a valuable tool in supporting other agencies and, in turn, have them reciprocate in the event of a major fire in the mid-valley.
In order to be eligible to participate in conflagration acts, the department must have an agreement with the state of Oregon Fire Marshal, which requires the participating agency to have trained and authorized personnel and equipment ready to respond.
Fire district officials say benefits from participating in conflagration include specialized training while working on active fire grounds and networking with other fire departments.
Over the last two years, the district has earned over $76,000 in funding for conflagration work. Revenue received benefits the district by funding maintenance, repair, and upgrades for district apparatus.
Last year the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District acquired 2008 and 2009 Freightliner brush trucks through the Federal Surplus Program. These trucks will be used first and foremost in the fire district, but also have the capacity to participate in conflagration as well.
The trucks will replace 1983 and 1984 military 6x6 trucks.