Oregon Highway 228 Halsey-Sweet Home Highway is closed for repairs through Friday at the rail crossing just east of Oregon Highway 99.

Local traffic will be able to access the streets on either side of the crossing. Large trucks will be detoured around the closure via Oregon Highway 34 Corvallis-Lebanon Highway. Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.

