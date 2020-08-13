Halsey mayor earns statewide honor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Halsey Mayor Jerry Lachenbruch was one of three mayors statewide to receive the Mayors Leadership Award during the recent Oregon Mayors Association summer conference held in Salem.

Other recipients were Paul Becker of Jacksonville, Kyle Palmer of Silverton and Dean Sawyer of Newport.

Lachenbruch was appointed to his position in February 2019.

He was honored for giving selflessly of his own time, using all of his vacation from his job to attend city events, council work sessions, trainings and conferences, according to a news release from the association announcing the award.

Lachenbruch spends his evenings researching and educating himself on issues that impact Halsey, his region and the state, the news release added. He has led advocacy efforts for regional wetlands issues, PERS reform and rural economic development.

He has represented Halsey on two local committees: the Central Linn Community Emergency Preparedness Committee and the Central Linn Recreation Center Committee.

Established in 1993, the Mayors Leadership Award recognizes the contributions that mayors throughout Oregon make to their communities each year. In judging the nominees, the Selection Committee considers whether the nominee has: