Junction City/Harrisburg/Monroe Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 24th home at 4 p.m., Nov. 8 at 730 Territorial St., Harrisburg.
The new homeowner, Marissa Ingram, and her family will receive the keys to their newly built home in the ceremony recognizing the many donors and volunteers who came together to build the home alongside the Ingram family. The community is invited to the celebration.
For more information, call 541-998-9548.
“JCHM Habitat for Humanity offers qualified, hard-working families like Marissa and her four children, a hand up to homeownership,” says Executive Director Cindy Decker. “She earned the right to purchase this home through the family and friends’ 500 hours of sweat equity, completion of budgeting and homeowner education classes, and her ability to repay an affordable mortgage.”