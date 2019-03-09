LEBANON — The Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity will host a breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, March 14, to raise money to support local home building activities.
Breakfast will be served free of charge to invited guests. Space is limited. Anyone interested in attending may call 541-405-5213 and receive the address and time of the event.
The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International has built and remodeled 27 homes in Lebanon and Sweet Home over the last 25 years. Eight homeowners have paid off their mortgages. Of the last two homes constructed, near the corner of Second and E streets in Lebanon, one is occupied and a family will move into the other home in the next few months.
Construction is set to begin on a house in Sodaville later this year.