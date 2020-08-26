Gunshots fired during early morning Albany burglary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Albany man, Shane William Casey, who reportedly had broken into the Take-A Ticket building at 130 Montgomery St. S.E. in Albany Tuesday morning, escaped injury after an employee fired two 9 mm rounds at him.

According to Albany Police Department records, Take-A-Ticket employee Christopher Melton found Casey inside the building about 4 a.m. He said Casey was acting strangely and was carrying a large rolled up paper item. Casey had entered the building through a roll-up door.

Melton said Casey charged at him and Melton retreated and pulled out a handgun, which he has a license to carry.

About the same time, Melton’s former wife was dropping off their 16-year-old son for work and Casey reportedly reached through the passenger window of the vehicle and began striking the young man.

Melton fired one round at Casey, who then turned and came toward Melton, who fired another shot at him again missing his target.

Albany police arrived and arrested Casey, who was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Take-A-Ticket manufactures plastic lottery ticket dispensers.

