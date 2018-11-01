JEFFERSON — A portion of the proceeds from the second annual Festival of Flowers held May 5 will be donated to community groups at the Jefferson City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at City Hall, 150 N. 2nd.
The festival is sponsored by the Northwest Vintage Customs Car Club.
Club secretary Dottie Andersen said there were 51 vendors, “great weather and lots of folks interested in the cars and events.”
The Jefferson Princess Court — Savanna Vetter, Allyssa Wymer, Alexandra Hernandez, Melanie Guzman, Kiah Davis and Katryn Jackson — raised more than $4,000 and will donate $3,000 and the car club raised more than $6,400 and will donate $4,000 for a total of $7,000.
“Members of the court and the car club feel good about being able to donate these funds to several worthy community organizations,” Andersen said. “We want everyone who attended our events and donated to know how much we appreciated their efforts.”