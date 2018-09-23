JEFFERSON — Oregonians love being outdoors, especially in the summer.
Most weekends are filled with fishing, hiking, biking and camping adventures.
But sometimes, those special areas — a favorite fishing hole, camping site or river access perfect for float-tubing — can become the victim of too much love.
That’s the case at Greens Bridge, a primitive boat launch about 2 miles southeast of Jefferson that has been owned since the early 1980s by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Loren Kruesi has owned a small farm across from the popular boat launch on Jefferson-Scio Drive since 2008. For several years, he and his family enjoyed the solitude of the farm and living near the river.
But over the last few years, the 1.62 acre site has been overrun as nonanglers seek access to the Santiam River. In addition to their flip-flops and float tubes, their visits often create traffic jams, litter and altercations between often-intoxicated users.
As many as 750 people have been counted by law enforcement officers in a four-hour period. Many have parked cars and trucks along both sides of the road, creating a traffic hazard and at times, blocking Kruesi’s driveway and the postal carrier’s path to the mailbox.
But Kruesi and his family may soon see some relief.
The Linn County Road Department has posted "no parking" signs on both sides of the highway near the bridge, according to Roadmaster Darrin Lane. And more actions may be in the offing, as local and state officials work together to decrease the burden being placed on not only the facility, taxing its neighbors.
Lane recently told Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist and John Lindsey about those traffic issues and received their permission to post the signs.
Commissioner Will Tucker was on vacation, but has been a key figure in trying to find solutions for some time. He recently called together several stakeholder groups to brainstorm options.
“People from the Portland area have been coming here, because they have been crowded out of access to water in their own backyards,” Lane said.
Kruesi grows hemp on his 35-acre farm and says traffic wasn’t unbearable until a few years ago when a radio station suggested people gather at what is supposed to be a primitive, non-paved boat launch for a float down the river.
Hundreds of people showed up and since then, the small area designed for angler access has been packed with people carrying float tubes instead of fishing poles. It doesn’t help that social media and even some newspaper sites promote the float as easy and tranquil.
Kruesi said his family has had several near-collisions while pulling out of their driveway onto the highway, which is often shared with large farm equipment, especially in the summer months.
“A problem is the bridge is right there,” Kruesi said, pointing from the entrance to his driveway.
He said there is virtually no visibility for traffic headed east coming over the bridge until vehicles clear its top, and then they face a heavy dose of cars and trucks parked on either side of the road.
“People pass other vehicles all the time as they come off the bridge,” Kruesi said.
In 2014, Kruesi began making formal complaints to the Board of Commissioners, the state of Oregon since the boat launch is owned by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
With hundreds of people also come sanitation issues.
“They get down under the bridge, come up on our property and go to the bathroom,” Kruesi said.
River usage
Kruesi’s complaints coincided with a large increase in river usage during the same time period.
In 2014, the Democrat-Herald reported that the number of persons floating the Santiam River had grown at least threefold over the last five years and that increased use had led to higher number of calls for water rescues by the Jefferson Fire Department.
In July 2014 alone, there were 13 water rescues and one drowning. Then-Jefferson Fire Chief Jon Zeilman said that five years earlier, there may have been three or four rescues or assists during the same time period. That was when there were only 25 or 30 cars parked near Greens Bridge. Now there are hundreds.
On one recent cleanup day, area Boy Scouts picked up 910 pounds of trash.
The state has put portable toilets on the road to the boat launch, but Kruesi said he's seen people with pickups bouncing the units around like soccer balls. And the number of toilets is far below what would be needed to service the number of visitors.
Kruezi said he has no issue with the site remaining a primitive, lightly used boat launch, but it is being overrun with day-use floaters and other recreationists.
“This is not a water recreation area and it’s not a park,” he said.
Recently, representatives from the Linn County Board of Commissioners, the county Road Department, Sheriff’s Office, Parks Department, Planning and Building Department, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State Police met to discuss what can be done to alleviate issues at the popular site.
Commissioner Tucker said more than 1,000 people showed up for the first river float event.
“People want access to water, especially during extremely warm weather,” Tucker said, but the long, narrow boat launch is often clogged on busy days.
According to Elise Kelley, district fish biologist, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife acquired the small strip of land from a neighboring farm for $4,900 in 1983 to specifically provide access to anglers on the Santiam River. It was to be a primitive launch to serve a limited number of anglers.
“We have a letter from Linn County that says the land in question was no longer suitable for farming because it had been impacted by vehicle traffic and parking,” Kelley said. “It also says that there would need to be fencing, signage and public restrooms.”
Kelley added the letter noted that denying the variance would create a “hardship to the public and the present owner” due to the civil liability the landowners faced due to people trespassing.
It wasn’t long after taking over ownership before ODFW was dealing with vandalism issues.
A vault toilet was installed, but in 1995, due to vandalism, it was removed and the ODFW received county approval to place a portable toilet there from April through September. In recent years, ODFW has added two more toilets per summer, plus trash service.
A gate and key lock system was instituted in the summer of 2014, in part because of the number of parties that were being held at the site and the amount of trash illegally dumped there. Anyone with a fishing license or disability permit can fill out a free application and go to a designated locksmith to purchase a key for about $4 or $5.
About 50 anglers get keys each summer.
“We change the lock every year,” Kelley said. “We did have a problem at one time with someone making copies of the key and selling them.”
Kelley said the ODFW understands the public’s desire to have access to the river, but the increased usage has led to problems that need to be addressed.
Like other ODFW sites, its maintenance and development is supported entirely by angling license fees, but the majority of users today are not anglers.
In July, Oregon State Police officers counted 750 people and 250 vehicles at the site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next Saturday, they counted 500 people and 200 vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I feel for Mr. Kruesi,” Tucker said. “There is no visibility on the road and I don’t think anyone believed this would turn into something that attracts 1,000 people without enough space.”
The consensus of the group was that there are safety issues that must be addressed, but lack of funds will make movement difficult.
The group suggested Jefferson school groups might want to develop a shuttle business that would take people from a parking lot to the river. Tucker has met with officials since then.
Other suggestions included turning the site over to Linn County, which has several day-use wayside areas such as McKercher Park near Crawfordsville.
Tucker said the site would need considerable upgrading before the county would consider taking it over.
Another suggestion would be to try to acquire some more land from an adjoining farm that would allow development of a larger and improved parking area.
If developed as a day-use area, a camp host system might be established, which might decrease vandalism and other issues.
Alyssa Boles of the Linn County Planning and Building Department said that if the property were acquired by the county to be developed into a wayside or park, it would need to go through the county’s land use process, which would include public hearings.
The Linn County Parks Department manages several small wayside areas that are near swimming holes, said parks director Brian Carroll.
“Anytime the temperature tops 90 degrees, the swimming holes are inundated and parking is overloaded,” Carroll said. He pointed to McKercher Park near Crawfordsville and said that even though it has more land than the Greens Bridge site, on hot summer days, parking is overloaded.
Carroll said the Greens Bridge site is “basically a driveway” and additional land would be needed to make improvements, especially added parking space.
“Everyone agrees that something needs to be done,” he said. “It’s a matter of finding the money and trying to determine just what the county can do to help out.”