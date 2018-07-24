For a man whose artworks appear larger than life and jump off the canvas, George D. Green’s teaching style is incredibly mild-mannered.
In fact, several dozen mid-valley youngsters who attended a workshop Monday at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany with the New York City and Portland-based artist likely thought they were having a leisurely conversation with him that just happened to be about art.
And that’s how the 75-year-old Green likes it.
Green, who grew up in Corvallis, is an illusionist who encourages the kids to touch the art he brought and to spend more than a few seconds looking at any artwork. With time, the artwork’s depth will show through, he tells them.
“There’s no such thing as a mistake when it comes to art,” Green said. “There are only opportunities. Instead of trying to correct what you think is a mistake, go faster. Go full blast. Put your foot on the gas pedal and keep going.”
Green spent much of the day working with various age groups as part of an outreach effort by his George D. Green Institute, whose goal is to “gather outstanding paintings and show them to children, especially those in disadvantaged areas.”
Although the nonprofit institute is based in Portland, Green spent 30 years living in New York City, where he gradually developed his illusionist style — what the French call Trompe L'Oei. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and a Masters of Fine Arts degree from Washington State University.
Green’s works have been shown in more than 70 museums around the world, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Green said that it’s important that an artist have “faith.”
“Not necessarily the religious kind, but faith to know something will come out of what appears at first to be a mistake,” Green said.
Green said his grandfather believed everyone should know how to box and how to draw.
Green said that for many years, he really didn’t know where his art was headed.
“But gradually, one mistake, one mutation at a time, there came great change to where I am now,” Green said. “At first, for maybe the first two years, no galleries wanted my art. Then, it began to catch on, and then other artists began to copy my style and I would see their work in second-tier galleries.”
Green said his brother is a contractor who paints large buildings.
“We do basically the same job,” Green said. “I do it small and he does it really big. We use the same tools, but we work on a different scale.”
Green warned the youngsters that although he has enjoyed making a living as an artist, it isn’t easy and the pay is not steady. He said painters work on the speculation that someone will want to pay money for their artwork, but there is no guarantee anything will sell.
“It’s definitely risky, but it is a good life,” he said.
A large table held Green’s paint-covered work clothes and samples of items he uses to make pictures, including erasers and smudge cloths.
He also displayed a number of paint brushes, many of which he has used for more than 30 years.
Green said he likes to use “uptempo” colors.
“I look for joyful colors,” Green said. “There’s enough depression and gloom in the world. I choose colors that make me happy.”
When Green asked how many of the children paint just for fun, a number of hands shot into the air. He followed up by asking how many “just draw shapes and colors?” Several hands remained in the air.
“If I had asked that question 30 years ago, no hands probably would have gone up,” Green said.
Green said that many times he will approach a canvas without a clear direction or idea, but once he begins working, one concept leads to another.
Although many of Green’s artworks are extremely large, he said most are completed within three days.
Green encouraged the young artists to break out of their shells and to “do something smaller and something larger than you have ever done before. You will soon adapt to the new sizes. You may also get into the zone or the flow and you will begin working automatically, intuitively.”
Ayris Minter, 10, from Jefferson, said meeting Green was “a fun experience. I learned that are no mistakes in art and you can have fun with it.”
Ayris said she enjoys “drawing random things.”
Maddelynn Duarte, 10, of Albany, said the seminar opened her eyes to art.
“I’ve never looked at art like this before,” Maddelynn said. “I love to paint, especially bakeries and the Eiffel Tower. France is my dream place to visit.”
Maddelynn said she ‘learned that I can have fun, relax and go full speed ahead with my art.”
Green will return to the Boys & Girls Club of Albany next Monday, when parents will be able to meet him and Green Institute board members.
