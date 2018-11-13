Linn County's commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved land use permitting to develop a regional National Guard Training Center on 34 acres of county-owned property on Seven Mile Lane.
The process will be finalized at a Dec. 18 commissioners meeting, although opponents of the proposal can appeal the board’s decision to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
Tuesday’s decision follows several weeks of meetings and written and oral public input concerning the proposed project.
Neighbors had opposed the project with concerns about increased traffic, the possibility of increased crime, field drainage issues and the possibility of depleting available water based on the addition of a well to serve the project both as drinking water and for irrigation.
Board chairman Roger Nyquist said he considered those concerns carefully, but couldn't see that the project would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
Nyquist encouraged representatives of the Oregon Military Department to work closely with neighbors, especially former Linn County Sheriff Art Martinak, who expressed concern about the possibility of excessive lighting at the facility. He also worried about increased roadway traffic and its conflict with farm equipment, especially during busy harvest periods.
He said area farmers will have senior water rights and that in his years on the board, he has only seen irrigation water tuned off in the Gilkey area and near Holley.
“I don’t know of any farming operations in this area whose water has been impacted in the last 20-plus years,” he said.
Nyquist said the county has already taken steps to improve traffic safety issues at the Seven Mile Lane and Highway 34 intersection, with new traffic lights, based on increased traffic flow patterns. He also noted that the 174 acres from which the 34 acres will come will eventually be developed into a county park.
Nyquist said other potential sites were reviewed and did not match the proposed site’s qualities.
“And those sites would increase traffic issues in their areas, since because this is a regional project, traffic will come from I-5,” he said. “Another 200 vehicles one Saturday per month isn’t going to move the needle.”
Nyquist said the location of the project is unique and provides the area not only with ample space for the National Guard, but also will create an excellent base in the event of disaster.
“We know now, after building our jail a mile from the courthouse, that where you build things matter,” he said. “If it could be done over, the best place for that jail is right next to this courthouse.”
Commissioner John Lindsey supported the site plan, as did Commissioner Will Tucker, who added that he never heard or read anything that he thought would make the project incompatible with the area.
“I’ve looked at dozens of other potential sites and we found issues with all of them and not with this one,” he said.
“This is the right property at the right time,” he said.
After the meeting, Martinak said he believed the facility will be “a good neighbor. All of the people we have dealt with have been very professional. It’s going to be OK.”
Stan Hutchison, deputy director of the installation division for the Oregon Military Department, said he's looking forward to working with neighbors to collaborate on development of a facility that will not be intrusive.
“We hope they will see this as an improvement to the area,” Hutchison said. “We will definitely welcome input from the community that will help us with our decision-making and development processes.”
Hutchison said the project will need to be funded, which could take from two to five years.
When completed, the facility will immediately replace the National Guard armory in Lebanon and will eventually replace the Albany armory as well. The Army Reserve program in Eugene will also train at the site, but at this point, Benton County will retain its armory.