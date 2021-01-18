Green light expected for intermodal project

The Oregon Department of Transportation has recommended that the Oregon Transportation Commission sign off on construction funding for both facilities and follow a list of action items provided by Tioga Group.

Tioga Group is an independent consulting firm hired by ODOT to analyze the financial prospects and pitfalls of the two proposed projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“No risk can be 100% mitigated,” the ODOT recommendation notes. “However, in the case of Mid-Valley Intermodal Center, Linn County has expressed a strong level of support and commitment to the project.”

It adds that Linn County has offered to repay $10 million to ODOT if the project fails.

“This is a strong level of support that should be factored into any OTC decision,” ODOT noted. “Lastly, while the Tioga Group has raised some areas for concern, they have also identified actions that the project sponsors can perform to maximize the chances of economic success.”

The state’s goal is to develop intermodal facilities that will help decrease traffic congestion on the interstates, especially in the Portland metro area, and reduce emissions with the goal of reducing climate change impacts.