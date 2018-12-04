SWEET HOME — What started as a pretty simple idea — cleaning up a portion of the Quartzville Corridor — snowballed Saturday into a grassroots effort of more than 40 people who picked up an estimated 75 yards of trash.
Volunteer David Trystman said a group of people who did not know each other came together for a common purpose and plan to keep the ball rolling by forming the “Keep It Clean, Keep It Green, Sweet Home, Oregon” group.
“Aaron Bostwick came up with the idea for the cleanup, Brandyn Rhoads ran with it and Abby Cardenas started making calls to area government agencies to see what could be put together,” Trystman said. “I think the government groups were used to people calling and complaining about trash in the area, but not hearing from people who wanted to clean it up.”
Trystman said the response from every group contacted was positive, including the Oregon Overland and Off-Road Group and Oregon Off-Road.
Trystman said the organizers had hoped to get 20 people on the ground Saturday morning. Their efforts included the BLM’s Yellowbottom area up to the snow line.
“Instead, we had more than 40 people and it was amazing,” Trystman said. “It kind of all fell together. I blasted this everywhere on social media and it didn’t take long to realize this was really going to happen.”
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office provided two deputies and the Bureau of Land Management sent up a truck, trailer and hazmat equipment. The Forest Service provided tools to pick up trash and garbage bags and the Linn County Parks Department provided a dumpster and Park Ranger Kade Pulliam.
“We didn’t meet each other until the day of the event,” Trystman said.
Work started about 9 a.m. and went well into the afternoon, Trystman said.
Garbage included mattresses and bed rails, a barbecue, abandoned tents, syringes, and regular household trash mostly left by homeless campers — diapers, toys and empty ramen packages.
“We want to keep this going,” Trystman said. “We hope to do another project in the spring and we hope this turns into a big thing.”
Trystman said garbage was picked up roadside, but also along the riverbed and in nooks and crannies of the rock hillside.
Ranger Pulliam called Saturday’s event, “Wonderful. The turnout was great and everyone chipped in to work about 8 miles of road.”
Pulliam said the homeless camps are a problem all summer long and extend into the winter in the county campgrounds.
“We see the majority of homeless in the summer and in the winter they try to move into the campgrounds, but either they can’t pay or they want to extend beyond the 14-day limit,” Pulliam said. “This cleanup was really something and it was great to see so many people get involved in such a beautiful area.”
Future projects will be posted at the group’s Facebook page, “Keep It Clean, Keep It Green, Sweet Home, Oregon.”
Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey said the project was great.
“The Board of Commissioners has been working with the BLM and Corps of Engineers to reduce uncontrolled camping, actually people living up there,” Lindsey said. “The amount of garbage they have been leaving is overwhelming.”
Lindsey said the county appreciates the group’s efforts and community spirit.