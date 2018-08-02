HALSEY — The cause of a fire that destroyed a grass seed warehouse near Halsey last Friday is undetermined and the investigation is closed, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Jonathon Jones.
“We believe it started on the exterior of the building in some stacked wooden pallets, but we can’t say exactly how it started,” he said. “We can’t pinpoint the cause because we’ve had such high temperatures and the degree of destruction.”
Jones said the pallets could have caught on fire due to a cigarette butt or sparks from pallet nails striking each other when the pallets were moved.
“It could have been malicious, but we have nothing to indicate that at all,” he said.
More than 3 million pounds of bagged grass seed were destroyed in the blaze that was reported about 3:40 a.m. Friday, July 27, at the business on Crook Drive west of Halsey.
Flames could be seen as far away as Brownsville and Harrisburg.
Equipment and personnel came from the Halsey-Shedd Fire District, Tangent, Harrisburg, Brownsville, Sweet Home, Albany, Lebanon and Junction City.
Crews kept the fire from spreading into other nearby warehouse buildings.
The wooden-frame building, covered in metal, was a complete loss.
There were no employees in the building at the time of the fire.
Smith Seed is a major Halsey area employer, with 100 full-time and about 50 seasonal staff members. The company was founded in 1956 and today ships seed products coast-to-coast.
