Gracie Krahn: Ambassador for agriculture

When Gracie was a toddler, her father worked at the Oregon State University dairy barn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There were many nights when there was some kind of problem and my dad would take me with him to the dairy barn on his back,” she said.

Although she's been a successful dairy cattle and swine showman, as well as an award-winning dairy judge, Gracie’s ag roots are deeper than the show ring. She and her family run Royal Riverside Farm on Riverside Drive in Albany, where all four Krahns — including Gracie's sister, Clancey — milk cows and sell their products to 35 area stores. Her parents take the 3 a.m. milking while Gracie and Clancey handle the afternoon and weekend chores.

“I feel blessed to have grown up on a farm,” Gracie said. “It has given me a strong work ethic, and I know about responsibility.”

Over the last 10 years, the Krahns have done everything from finishing what had been a shell of a large barn to pouring and finishing many yards of concrete at their farm.

“I have so many wonderful memories from the show ring,” Gracie said. “I have made many friendships working in livestock barns. I want to be an advocate for agriculture.”