Governor wants statewide care home COVID testing

On March 13, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist urged Gov. Kate Brown to initiate a long-term COVID-19 testing program at senior care homes.
In late April, Linn County committed up to $500,000 from its general fund to pay for tests of residents and staff members at any such facility in the county and, by late May, tests were underway. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 700 tests.
It appears the state is now going to follow Linn County’s lead, as Gov. Brown announced this week that she wants all staff at congregate home sites to be tested.
In his letter to the governor, Nyquist noted that he was concerned “about the health and well-being of residents living in Linn County senior residential facilities.”
He noted the initial local outbreak was at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon, which he called "top notch.” He was concerned that if outbreaks could occur there, other facilities would also have positive tests.
“I ask that you direct the Oregon Health Authority to immediately embark on a proactive testing strategy in other senior care homes in Linn County to reduce the health risk to those residents,” Nyquist added.
Public Health Director Todd Noble estimated there were about 6,500 residents and staff members in the county. The plan has been to test up to 3,500 people at long-term care facilities and then another 2,900 people at group homes and the Linn County Jail.
Linn County contracted with Willamette Valley Toxicology in Corvallis for the testing kits.
The agreement was for up to 1,000 tests per week for up to eight weeks.
The county has also developed a corps of 30 people trained to do contact tracing.
Neva Anderson, Linn County emergency preparedness coordinator, said that on May 18 and 19, tests were done on 90 residents at 18 care facilities on a voluntary basis.
Starting May 29, employees at long-term care facilities have been invited to participate in drive-through testing at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. As of Wednesday, about 350 staff members have been tested.
The plan is to continue that testing through July 17 and then shift to a long-term plan for testing at facilities for months to come.
The testing has been completed by Linn County Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, with support from Linn County Search and Rescue volunteers in directing onsite traffic.
“Linn County’s proactive approach to early detection and prevention has been recognized across the state of Oregon, with testing plans being submitted to the Oregon Health Authority to use as baseline framework,” Anderson said.
As of Wednesday, Linn County has had 124 positive COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. Benton County has had 63 positive cases and five deaths.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, it has been one of my top priorities to protect the residents and staff of long-term care facilities,” Brown said in announcing her plan.
The state believes there are about 60,000 staff members and residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Test results will help determine when such facilities can reopen to the public, Brown said.
Other states that have already been testing at care centers are Washington, California, New Jersey and New York.
Priority will be given to facilities in cities where the most outbreaks have occurred, primarily the Portland metro area plus Yamhill, Marion and Polk counties.
Long-term care ombudsman Fred Steele called the governor’s plan “a welcome decision.”
As of Tuesday, 16 nursing homes and assisted living homes are reporting one or more coronavirus cases, according to the Department of Human Services. At its peak, 27 homes were affected.
The governor’s plan includes:
• Conducting active daily screenings for fever and COVID-like symptoms for all residents and staff, providing testing for any residents or staff with any symptoms, even mild. Residents who test positive should be isolated.
• Providing testing for all staff every month on a staggered weekly basis, with the goal of having 25% of all staff tested each week over the course of a month.
• Providing testing for all residents and staff if there is a single new confirmed or suspected resident case or a confirmed staff case, and retesting weekly until at least 14 days pass without a new positive result. Residents who test positive and are symptomatic should be isolated.
• Testing all new residents prior to admission or readmission, including transfers from hospitals or other health care facilities. New residents who test negative should be quarantined for 14 days.
Before the statewide project can begin, Brown said her staff will have to communicate the plan to facility operators, health care providers and laboratories. The state must also ensure the program complies with all federal and state employment laws.
