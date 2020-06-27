Governor releases 57 inmates, 4 to Linn, Benton counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three men from Linn County and one from Benton County are among 57 inmates of the Oregon Department of Corrections who are being released early by order of Gov. Kate Brown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 182 inmates at the prison in Salem have tested positive for coronavirus, one of the largest outbreaks in the state.

Brown approved releases based on the good conduct record of each inmate, they have served at least half of their sentences and they “do not present an unacceptable public safety risk.”

“I received a list of 61 adults in custody from the Department of Corrections for consideration of commutation. I have authorized the commutation process to begin for 57 of those individuals, all of whom are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and who do not present an unacceptable public safety risk. I would like to thank Director Peters (Department of Corrections) and her team for their diligence in completing their case-by-case analysis,” Brown said.

But Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny disagrees with the governor’s actions.