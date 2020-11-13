Gov. Brown imposes 2-week COVID-19 'freeze'

He compared it to a fire break used to control wildfires.

Locals respond

Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said that the governor “needed to do something" but he didn't think anyone who spoke at the news conference "understands the impact this freeze will have on small businesses or how they are going to get through this second round of restrictions."

“One size does not fit all,” Nyquist added. “As of Friday morning, there was one person in the ICU due to COVID-19 at Albany General; three people in the Lebanon hospital, one in ICU; and six at Good Samaritan in Corvallis, none in the ICU.”

Nyquist said he doubts people in the 20- to 30-year-old age group will self-quarantine.

“We have excess testing capacity,” Nyquist said. “Why not use it?”

After the news conference, county commissioners across the state had a teleconference with staff from the Governor’s Office.

“I think there was a tone of disappointment that the governor has abandoned a regional approach,” Nyquist said. “There are counties that have not had anyone hospitalized and now, because the state is concerned hospitals will be overrun, they will be shut down.”