Ghost Walk tours planned in Albany

The Monteith House Historical Society will hold Ghost Walk tours in the downtown and Monteith historic districts on Oct. 23, 24 and 30.

The Ghost Walk replaces the Trolley of Terror haunted house tours, which were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guides bearing lanterns will regale visitors with spooky tales of some of Albany’s reportedly haunted homes.

The tours will begin and end at the Monteith House and leave each night at 7, 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Tours are by appointment only and for groups sheltering in place together, up to 10 people. Cost is $10 per group and is payable at the beginning of the tour.

Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.

To reserve a time, call or text 541-220-0421 or email info@monteithhouse.org. Appointments are limited.

