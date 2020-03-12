Ghanaian musician to perform at SH library

Ghanaian musician to perform at SH library

{{featured_button_text}}
Okaidja Afroso.jpg

Multitalented musician Okaidja Afroso of Ghana will give a free performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. 

 Provided photo

SWEET HOME — Okaidja Afroso, from the West African nation of Ghana, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave.

Afroso is a singer, songwriter, percussionist, guitarist and dancer.

Admission is free.

Afroso was born into a family of musicians in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana. As a child, he sang while working on local fishing boats. His mother’s nickname was “the spiritual singer.”

He has toured internationally with the Ghana Dance Ensemble, including a 1997 tour of the United States.

His albums have covered a range of music styles, including folk, traditional and contemporary African tunes as well as his own guitar stylings.

To learn more, visit https://okaidja.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

Lebanon home damaged in room fire
News

Lebanon home damaged in room fire

  • Updated

A 3-year-old child playing with a lighter is believed to have started a fire at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in an upstairs bedroom of a home in t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News