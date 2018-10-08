MILL CITY — Wesley Wilson, 28, of Gates, was killed about 8 p.m. Saturday, when the black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving went off Kingwood Ave. and struck a bridge abutment on Rock Creek, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.
Yon said the force of the impact caused the vehicle to break into two pieces. The front passenger compartment continued and came to rest on the creek bed below the bridge.
The rear portion of the vehicle came to rest next to the bridge. The operator and only occupant was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kingwood Avenue was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.
Wilson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and speed is believed to be a contributing factor, Yon said. The investigation is continuing.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by personnel from Mill City Fire Department, Linn County Road Department and Linn County Medical Examiner.