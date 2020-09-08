Gates-Idanha evacuated; valley filled with smoke, ash

SANTIAM CANYON — Wind gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour stoked forest fires throughout much of eastern Linn County Monday evening, forcing the evacuation of Gates and Idanha, which experienced extensive damage to numerous homes and the Gates School.
Tuesday morning, thick ash covered vehicles and buildings in Albany, and the sky was as dark as midnight at 8 a.m.
“The winds were absolutely howling,” Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said. “We evacuated people from the Linn County side of Gates through McCully Mountain near Lyons. I saw a tree burst on fire right in front of me in Mill City.”
Yon said Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker have opened the fairgrounds as an evacuation center and in Marion County, the State Fairgrounds is also an evacuation site.
“We have 15 people out including myself,” Yon said. “There was significant damage with many houses completely gone. The wind was so strong, it carried embers.”
Fire started from downed power lines, but also from low humidity and high static charges in the air that caused arcing between power lines and trees, Yon said.
“There were so many trees down we basically put people on foot going door-to-door from Mill City to Lyons,” Yon said.
The Marion County Sheriff's office issued a level 3 — 'Go now' — evacuation order from Mehama east to Detroit and Idanha including the towns of Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha and the North Fork corridor as well as the rural area between Cascade Highway SE and Mehama.
“We care deeply about the safety of all of our community members. The extreme fire activity in the area poses an imminent danger to anyone who chooses to remain in the evacuated area,” Sheriff Joe Kast said in a prepared statement. “Our deputies are committed to helping keep our community safe; however, conditions have become too dangerous for them to continue with evacuation efforts at this time. I encourage anyone still in the Santiam Canyon to leave immediately following the deputies out of the area. I cannot say when the conditions will allow deputies and other emergency responders to return to the area to render assistance. Please leave now.”
Three men from Gates and one from Lyons were talking while standing in front of the Lyons fire station Tuesday morning.
“We were the last people up there,” Gary Henness of Gates said.
“Gates school is gone,” fellow Gates resident Scott Classen added. “It was burning so hot at the top of the hill we couldn’t go down the hill where the school used to be.”
Classen said timber behind the airport was also on fire.
Classen wondered if all the helicopters were going to be gone. There was a Chinook and Sky Crane still at the airport, but the crews all had been evacuated. Classen said.
“At 1:30 this morning it looked like Interstate 5,” Henness said of evacuation traffic in downtown Lyons.
Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said the summer firefighting team put out “seven or eight” fires Monday night and Tuesday morning, including a two or three acre blaze near Menear’s Bend east of Sweet Home.
“There are a lot of acres on fire in Oregon right now,” Pettinger said. “There are 20,000 to 30,000 acres burning on the McKenzie Ranger District and there are more than 100,000 acres burning in the North Santiam Canyon. If the Lions Head fire on the other side of Mt. Jefferson links up with the Detroit area fires that could amount to more than 100,000 acres.”
Pettinger said one problem was that in some instances, his firefighters would get a fire put out and the electric lines would get charged and start the fire over again.
“Right now, our guys are restocking engines and bedding down for some quick shut eye,” Pettinger said. “Winds are supposed to lessen today. We are also cutting into the woods to get fire watch guys out.”
A Linn County task force including a division supervisor and three firefighters is working at the 500-acre Beachie Creek Fire near Mt. Jefferson, according to Albany Fire spokeswoman Sandy Roberts.
“We have also sent a mutual aid team to the Lyons area,” Roberts said. “We sent a Type 6 engine and a lieutenant, driver and firefighter.”
One local firefighter from the State Incident Management Team is assisting with the Rainbow Fire on Highway 126 in the McKenzie Ranger District.”
Roberts said the fire department and city of Albany are providing pertinent fire information to local residents through the city of Albany’s and fire department’s Facebook pages.
“People also get up-to-date evacuation information on both the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.
As of mid-morning Tuesday, a couple thousand homes in the mid-valley remained without power.
Fires closed Highway 22 east of Stayton through the Santiam Canyon. A large fire east of Springfield also led to the closure of Highway 126.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 20 between Sweet Home and the Santiam Junction — milepost 33 to 72 — is closed due to fire conditions. The public is asked to avoid the area and watch for firefighting crews.
Highway 126 McKenzie Highway and Highway 22 Santiam Highway remain closed due to fires.
Oregon Highway 58 the Willamette Highway is open for travel between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. Travelers are asked to exercise extreme caution and to be ready for rapidly changing conditions.
Helping hands
— Benton County resident Luanne Carone has offered the use of four fenced pasture on Logsden Ridge for animals being evacuated from Linn County properties. Call 541-760-2767.
— Albany American Legion Post 10 has opened its doors to evacuees. Call 541-926-0127 for more information.
— Persons interested in helping with area fire evacuees, can drop off donations directly at the Linn County Fairgrounds. Urgent needs are blankets, pillows and cots. To offer other support, make donations to the Red Cross Cascades Region: https://redcross.org/local/oregon.html.
