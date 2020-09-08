Gates-Idanha evacuated; valley filled with smoke, ash

Classen wondered if all the helicopters were going to be gone. There was a Chinook and Sky Crane still at the airport, but the crews all had been evacuated. Classen said.

“At 1:30 this morning it looked like Interstate 5,” Henness said of evacuation traffic in downtown Lyons.

Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said the summer firefighting team put out “seven or eight” fires Monday night and Tuesday morning, including a two or three acre blaze near Menear’s Bend east of Sweet Home.

“There are a lot of acres on fire in Oregon right now,” Pettinger said. “There are 20,000 to 30,000 acres burning on the McKenzie Ranger District and there are more than 100,000 acres burning in the North Santiam Canyon. If the Lions Head fire on the other side of Mt. Jefferson links up with the Detroit area fires that could amount to more than 100,000 acres.”

Pettinger said one problem was that in some instances, his firefighters would get a fire put out and the electric lines would get charged and start the fire over again.

“Right now, our guys are restocking engines and bedding down for some quick shut eye,” Pettinger said. “Winds are supposed to lessen today. We are also cutting into the woods to get fire watch guys out.”