Thanksgiving week travelers will be treated to falling fuel prices in the mid-valley, but they'll have to share roads, airplanes, trains and buses with more people, as AAA predicts some 54.3 million of us will travel more than 50 miles to enjoy the holiday.
It is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week since 2005, with an estimated 2.5 million more people traveling than the same time one year ago.
AAA attributes the increased schedule to an uptick in wages across the country, resulting in more disposable income.
“This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA Travel senior vice president.
According to AAA, 48.5 million people will travel by car or truck, 4.27 million will fly and another 1.48 million will travel by train, bus or cruise ship.
Locally, fuel prices have dipped about 20 cents per gallon at some service stations. In early October, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.99 at some stations. Tuesday morning, several mid-valley gas stations were offering regular gasoline for $2.79 per gallon. Diesel prices have also decreased to $3.09 per gallon at some stations.
Mid-valley travelers can expect rainy weather starting Wednesday night and continuing through Friday, although temperatures on the valley floor are expected to remain well above freezing, with daytime highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the high 30s.
But travelers headed into the Cascades should be prepared for 12 to 18 inches of snow in the mountain passes by Saturday.
Snow levels are expected to fall to 4,000 feet on Thanksgiving Day and to 3,000 feet by Friday. Travelers headed east Wednesday may not see much snow, but should be prepared to deal with it on their return over the weekend.
Some areas may see wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Travelers are advised to keep their gas tanks filled above halfway and make sure all tires are properly inflated, as well as ensure that windshield wipers are clean and working properly. Drivers should watch for black ice and slow down.
With the increased number of air travelers, airlines are urging people to give themselves extra time to get to airports and to work their way through Transportation Security Administration lines.
Amtrak encourages travelers to give themselves an extra 30 minutes, have their bags pretagged and to wear comfortable clothes, especially shoes, since shoes are required at all times.