Last week, the Oregon Department of Education released its annual Special Education Report, which detailed schools around the state and their compliance with the State Performance Plan for Special Education.
The report revealed that GAPS exceeded the state’s targets in several reported indicators.
According to the report, the state has mandated a target of no more than 3.2% of students with an Individual Education Plan (IEP) dropout. GAPS reported 2.4% for the 2017-2018 school year. The district also met the 100% target for students who were evaluated for an eligible disability within 60 school days.
“We are proud of our transition programs and the data shows we are exceeding state targets for getting our students into competitive employment after graduation,” GAPS Special Programs Director Ryan Mattingly said of the state statistics.
The district fell short of the state’s graduation targets by nearly 20 percentage points. The target from the state is set at 81% or more for four-year graduation. GAPS reported 63.4.
“We are compliant with all the state regulations regarding students with disabilities including disproportionality measures,” Mattingly said. “Special education students in Albany continue to lag behind their peers in graduation rates as well as state test scores.”
GAPS came close to meeting state targets in several areas including having special needs students included in regular classes 80 percent or more of the day: 73% to 71.6. The district exceeded targets for parent involvement at 81.6% in comparison to the 77.73% target as well.
“We would still like to do better in this area,” Mattingly said. “One-hundred percent would be nice.”