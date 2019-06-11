Citing increasing professional responsibilities, Greater Albany Public Schools board member Micah Smith has announced his resignation from the board.
Smith’s term was set to end June 30, 2021.
The resignation, and subsequent replacement for Smith, will mean the five-member board will have three new faces: Lyle Utt lost his seat in the May 21 election to Michael Thomson and longtime member Frank Bricker announced his retirement earlier this year. Eric Aguinaga won Bricker’s seat after a three-way race with Jim Jansen and Miriam Cummins.
Smith’s resignation is effective June 12, but his replacement will not be seated until mid-August, according to school district officials. Ben Brock, the district's media specialist, Superintendent Tim Mills and school board chair Jennifer Ward are in the process of creating an application for the appointment.
“Once we have those dates nailed down, we will officially open the position,” Brock said. The application process will be open for at least 20 days, he added.
According to Brock, the newly seated board will vote on the appointee but those members will not be sworn in until early August.
Smith, a lieutenant with the Linn County Sheriff's Office, served on the GAPS board for seven years. Ward thanked him for his service.
The person selected to fill Smith’s seat will serve until June 30, 2021.