Fir Grove and Clover Ridge elementary schools will be closed and maintained for future use after the Greater Albany Public Schools board voted Monday to approve a recommendation by superintendent Tim Mills regarding the logistics of opening two new elementary schools and reorganizing students around the district.
The vote also approved the opening of Meadow Ridge Elementary in January 2020 and the operation of Oak Grove Elementary and North Albany Elementary as K-5 schools.
Mills’ recommendation took into account the recommendation of a 20-person committee made up of parents, teachers and other community members that was tasked with studying the issue earlier this year.
The committee came back with two proposals at the end of March: activate the new Oak Grove Elementary School, make the other elementary schools K-5 and modify the boundary lines that would assign 90 additional students to North Albany. The committee’s second recommendation was to activate Meadow Ridge mid-year with ample resources and a clear path to accomplish a mid-year move.
Mills took all of the committee’s recommendations but one. Mills’ recommendation mentioned Meadow Ridge as an eventual K-3 school. Currently, Clover Ridge second-graders would transfer to Timber Ridge, a K-5 school. The mid-year opening of Meadow Ridge, he said, created an issue.
“Do we move current second graders to Timber as third-graders then again to Meadow Ridge as third graders then back to Timber for fourth grade?”
Current second-graders will transfer to Timber Ridge and remain at the school rather than make the mid-year move to Meadow Ridge.
Some current third- and fourth-graders will also be affected by the shuffling of students. The recommendation calls for a boundary change that assigns 75 students into the North Albany Elementary boundary. Students currently in third- and fourth-grade in the area affected by the change will be given the opportunity to attend Oak Grove with transportation provided through a grandfather agreement with the district. If all affected students choose to be grandfathered in and attend Oak Grove, the boundary change would affect 48 students, Mills said.
The board addressed worries over the timeline with the end of school quickly approaching. Currently, the in-district transfer window is closed. Another window will open again in July. According to assistant superintendent Lisa Harlan, students affected by the boundary changes will be given an opportunity to submit a transfer request if families had not done so already. The district, she said, would work to reopen the window after the board’s vote Monday night.
The district will also develop a detailed plan for the mid-year opening of Meadow Ridge to give teachers and staff adequate time, direction and support to move, in some cases, years’ worth of materials. That plan will be submitted no later than May 22.
Both new schools are funded by a $159 million bond measure and are scheduled to be completed in 2020.
The board approved Mills’ recommendation with staff noting it would begin informing parents and teachers of the decision on Tuesday.