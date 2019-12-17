Fuel prices in mid-valley are dropping

Mid-valley drivers are enjoying an early Christmas present as fuel prices have steadily declined in recent weeks, down more than 30 cents per gallon since a price uptick in April.
According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price Monday morning for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.69 per gallon at Costco in Albany. Several gas stations have a $2.74 per gallon price. Premium will cost about $2.99 and a gallon of diesel is about $3.09.
In Corvallis, Towne Pump offered the lowest price at $2.89 per gallon. Fred Meyer and Safeway were close at $2.93.
But those lower prices still haven’t reached the January 2019 mid-valley level of $2.49 per gallon, and they're still higher than the current national average of $2.55, according to AAA Oregon-Idaho.
In January, Oregon’s gas tax will increase by 2 cents per gallon, from 34 to 36 cents.
According to AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, the current price decline is about a nickel less than at the beginning of December. She attributes that to decreasing demand.
“As the weather turns colder, people tend to drive less and we see less gasoline demand,” she said. “This is causing gas prices to be less expensive. In the lead up to the holidays we may see a small spike in demand, but not enough to impact gas prices substantially.”
In December, Michigan and Idaho saw the largest price drops of 9 cents per gallon. Oregon and Washington saw 5-cent reductions. Mississippi and Missouri have the lowest prices at $2.20 per gallon, with Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas close behind at $2.23.
Kiplinger Energy News forecasts that fuel prices will remain lower through the Christmas holiday and then begin trending upward as refineries begin blending costlier warm-weather fuels.