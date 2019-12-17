Fuel prices in mid-valley are dropping

Mid-valley drivers are enjoying an early Christmas present as fuel prices have steadily declined in recent weeks, down more than 30 cents per gallon since a price uptick in April.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price Monday morning for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.69 per gallon at Costco in Albany. Several gas stations have a $2.74 per gallon price. Premium will cost about $2.99 and a gallon of diesel is about $3.09.

In Corvallis, Towne Pump offered the lowest price at $2.89 per gallon. Fred Meyer and Safeway were close at $2.93.

But those lower prices still haven’t reached the January 2019 mid-valley level of $2.49 per gallon, and they're still higher than the current national average of $2.55, according to AAA Oregon-Idaho.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In January, Oregon’s gas tax will increase by 2 cents per gallon, from 34 to 36 cents.

According to AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, the current price decline is about a nickel less than at the beginning of December. She attributes that to decreasing demand.