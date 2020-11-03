Friends, customers roll Natty Dresser into new digs

For a while Monday morning, downtown Albany looked a bit like the garment district in New York City as people pushed and pulled shiny chrome racks filled with men’s suits, shirts and slacks from The Natty Dresser’s old shop at 425 First Ave. W. to its new home at 124 Broadalbin St. SW, the former Riley’s Billiards.
“Thank you very much,” owner Oscar Hult said as volunteers — both friends and customers — rolled carts into the building that is still under renovation by Pyburn and Sons.
Volunteers swiftly moved garments from their rolling carts into wooden display cases, much the way they had been shelved in the former shop. Many hands made quick work of the process.
Becky and Eric Swanson volunteered to help as soon as they learned Hult and his wife, Tammalynne, planned the move into larger quarters several months ago.
They are customers who enjoy not only the shop, but its owners.
“This was fun,” Becky said. “We told him we wanted to help.”
“Oscar has a great personality; he’s flamboyant,” Eric said.
Hult said his goal is to make coming to the shop “more than just a sale. We develop friendships.”
The Hults opened The Natty Dresser — which specializes in men’s wear — in 2014.
At the time, Oscar was working for the Albany Downtown Association and kept seeing statistical reports about the potential for men’s clothing sales in Albany.
“There was a huge gap between what could be sold and what was actually being sold,” Hult said.
Business has been brisk ever since.
In addition to a multitude of name brands such as Stetson, Filson and Pendleton, The Natty Dresser offers everything from socks to suits, including local final tailoring or, if desired, complete custom tailoring.
Support Local Journalism
The shop also rents and fits tuxedos.
“We have had to cap our weekend tuxedo rentals to 50,” Hult said. “We’ve had times when we rented more than 260.”
Space for tuxedo rentals will triple in the new building, Hult said.
The shop’s tailor also fits wedding gowns.
More space was the primary reason for the move, along with the fact the Hults had the opportunity to purchase the building. They had leased their former space.
“We had about 2,500 feet before and we will use about 5,000 feet of the new building to start, but it has about 35,000 square feet total, including a basement, mezzanine and second floor,” Hult said.
Hult said the renovation has gone well, but there have been a couple recent bumps in the road that have forced him to push the opening date from Thursday to Nov. 16.
“COVID-19 issues have caused our windows to be delayed, and the fires in California caused the wooden door plant to close so they could clean ash out of machinery,” Hult said.
The shop employs 12 people.
When the shop does open, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store will also add a couple of new lines of specialty clothing.
“We really sell a lot of everything,” Hult said. “We sell a lot of sporty shirts, fedoras and full suits. I wasn’t sure how many suits we would sell, but it’s been surprisingly good.”
Hult said he has been amazed by the community’s support over the last six years.
“We had two customers sign over their stimulus checks when we had to close for a couple months,” Hult said.
Hult had little retail clothing experience when he and his wife started the shop.
“I had done some merchandising at Sears,” Hult said. His wife had worked for several years at Emma Downtown.
For more information, call 541-979-9108 or visit the store's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheNattyDresser.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!