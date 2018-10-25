The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a bid of $595.88 per thousand board feet of Douglas fir and $300 per thousand board feet for western hemlock from Freres Lumber Co. for harvest on about 90 acres owned by the county near Kinney Creek, southwest of Detroit Lake.
The sale is expected to generate about $1.5 million for the county.
The Linn County Parks Department contracted with Cascade Timber Consulting, which sent bid requests to more than 40 potential buyers, according to Parks Director Brian Carroll.
Carroll said none of the bidders export logs.
There were three other bidders: Murphy Co.: $513/MBF for Douglas fir and $277.49/MBF for western hemlock; Frank Lumber Co., $506.13/MBF and $246/MBF for western hemlock; Rosboro Co., $464.27/MBF for Douglas fir and $206.77/MBF for western hemlock.
Board Chairman Roger Nyquist said the sale is an example of how the state forest lands in Linn and other counties could be managed more efficiently and generate increased income. That's the topic of the county's continuing lawsuit against the state Department of Forestry.
Commissioner John Lindsey said he was pleased with the “great prices.”
Commissioner Will Tucker said the bids are indicative of “an agent who knows the market and does a good job presenting our product."