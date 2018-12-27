BROWNSVILLE — The 1881 Moyer House in downtown Brownsville will welcome visitors during a free open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Members of the Brownsville Women’s Study Club and Linn County Historical Museum volunteers will provide self-guided tour brochures and answer questions.
The historic mansion, built by early Linn County pioneers John and Elizabeth Moyer, is decorated in holiday finery, appearing today much as it did in the late 1800s.
Open house days are free to the public.
The Moyer House downstairs is accessible, but the Moyers reached their second floor via a very steep stairway, so access may be limited.
For more information, call the Linn County Historical Museum at 541-466-3390.
The Moyer House will be closed New Year’s Day and on Sundays and Mondays.