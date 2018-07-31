SWEET HOME — If you’ve always wanted to get a taste of the Oregon Jamboree music festival but didn’t want to spend $150 for three-day tickets, drop by 18th Avenue on Thursday night for some free music and chances to help the Sweet Home School District’s arts programs.
Festival director Robert Shamek said this will the kick-off party's eighth year, and he promised it will be bigger and better than ever.
“We’re basically turning 800 feet of 18th into a street festival,” he said. “Music starts at 5 p.m. and we will have three great acts. This is going to be a lot of fun. We are setting up a big stage with good lighting. It’s going to be a production and we invite the entire community to come down and enjoy.”
Numerous food and beer vendors will be on hand, and for the first time, the public will be able to purchase Oregon Jamboree merchandise without having Jamboree tickets.
“The school district will raffle off some great prizes with proceeds going to the arts programs,” Shamek said. “There will be reserved Jamboree seat tickets and several meet and greet opportunities with our performers.”
Performers will be Elana Jane, Brewers Grade and Australian-born headliner Morgan Evans.
More than 900 volunteers will make the Jamboree happen, said Shamek, now in his 16th year with the music festival, his third as director.
Tents began going up Monday morning in every corner of the Sweet Home High School athletic-field-turned-annual-music-festival venue.
“The stage comes in Tuesday night and at 8 a.m. Wednesday, our crew of 26 will start putting it up,” Shamek said. “The jumbo screens will come in from Canada and it will be all-hands-on-deck.”
Jamboree ticket sales are solid, he added, and all premier passes are sold out. Attendance will run up to 15,000 per day. There are a few reserved tickets and general admission passes available.
This year’s festival is again sponsored by Boulder Falls Inn in Lebanon.
“We have a wonderful relationship with Boulder Falls Inn and Samaritan Health Services,” Shamek said. “In fact, Samaritan is going to bring their new mobile medical bus here and unveil it to the public.”
Two new national sponsors — Firestone tires and RAM Trucks — have come on board and will have major displays, Shamek said.
Shamek hopes weather forecasters are right and that the extreme temperatures of the mid- to high-90s will be just a memory by Friday.
“They’re saying low 80s and maybe even high 70s for the weekend,” he said. “That would be terrific. It’s been pretty darn hot the last few years. If it gets too hot, people quit eating and drinking and stay in the shade.”
Main stage headliners over the three-day event will be Brett Eldredge *(Friday); Clint Black (Saturday); and Brantley Gilbert (Sunday). The Jamboree is again hosting a second stage in Sankey Park. Headline acts there include: Tim Hurley (Friday); Cloverdayle (Saturday); and Beau Braswell (Sunday).
The Oregon Jamboree is sponsored by the Sweet Home Economic Development Group. Its purpose is to generate income that can be used for local economic development projects.
Ticket prices are $150 for three-day general admission, $110 one-day general admission, and $280 three-day reserved. For more information, call 541-367-8800 or visit www.oregonjamboree.com.
