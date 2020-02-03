Free HPV shots at Boys & Girls Club of Albany

The Samaritan Mobile Medicine Bus will be at the Albany Boys & Girls Club from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to provide free HPV vaccines to children.

This project is in cooperation with the Samaritan Cancer Resource Center.

Information about HPV, specifically how the vaccination safeguards children against six strains of cancer-causing viruses and related information, is also available online at www.oregonhpvcancerfree.org.

The vaccine is recommended for boys and girls ages 9-14. Children over 14 will need a three-vaccine series of immunizations.

Call 541-768-2220 or visit the club at 1215 Hill St. SE, Albany.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Parents or guardians must be present. Anyone with insurance should bring their insurance card.

