Porter Park Community Garden was built by the city to give all Lebanon residents a place to garden and promote healthy community through fresh garden-grown produce.

Between now and June 25, residents can obtain a garden plot at no cost.

Jacob’s Ladder Tree Tech (www.jacobsladdertreetech.com) will pay all garden bed fees for those interested in the 2019 growing season.

Options include: raised stone planting beds; ADA raised cedar beds; garden beds.

With the garden plot comes soil, compost materials, water, basic gardening tools to use on-site and support from the Community Garden Coordinator and Master Gardener Sheryl Casteen.

For more information, or to get a garden plot, visit www.LebanonOregon.gov/parks, send an email to parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us or call 541-258-4917.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

