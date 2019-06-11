Porter Park Community Garden was built by the city to give all Lebanon residents a place to garden and promote healthy community through fresh garden-grown produce.
Between now and June 25, residents can obtain a garden plot at no cost.
Jacob’s Ladder Tree Tech (www.jacobsladdertreetech.com) will pay all garden bed fees for those interested in the 2019 growing season.
Options include: raised stone planting beds; ADA raised cedar beds; garden beds.
With the garden plot comes soil, compost materials, water, basic gardening tools to use on-site and support from the Community Garden Coordinator and Master Gardener Sheryl Casteen.
For more information, or to get a garden plot, visit www.LebanonOregon.gov/parks, send an email to parksres@ci.lebanon.or.us or call 541-258-4917.