BROWNSVILLE — A workshop on family law will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Kirk Room at the Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave.
The workshop marks the second in the quarterly “Lawyer in the Law Library” series hosted by the Brownsville Community Library and the Linn County Law Library.
Attorney Jennifer Hisey from Legal Aid of Oregon-Albany will be the guest speaker.
The workshop is free.
Topics may include marriage and divorce, custody and parenting time, child and spousal support, adoption, name changes, mediation and the like. No registration is required. Questions will be welcome.
For more information, contact librarian Sherri Lemhouse at 541-466-5454 or email her at library@ci.brownsville.or.us.